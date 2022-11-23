Saweetie Fires Back After Joe Budden Criticized Her For Quavo Bars After Takeoff’s Death

Saweetie fires back at Joe Budden who criticized her for rapping about Quavo in the aftermath of Takeoff’s death.

Saweetie has been tightlipped for the past few months as accusations and speculation continue that she allegedly had a sexual connection with Lil Baby.

The artist recently released her EP, The Single Life, and on one track, “Don’t Say Nothin,” fans think that she confirmed that she and Lil Baby were romantically involved, and she also took shots at Quavo.

There have been many reactions to the EP, but at least one person, Joe Budden, says he doesn’t care about her tryst with Lil Baby and opined that her jabs at Quavo are ill-timed due to the death of his nephew, Takeoff. Budden also approached the elephant in the room, asking if she slept with Lil Baby or not, and even had some harsh words for the Icy Girl.

“It was bad timing for whatever she was saying in that freestyle,” Budden says as he’s goaded on by his co-hosts. “It ain’t the time for your freestyle. Because what I heard, I honestly didn’t really hear nothing directed to Quavo. Like, I keep hearing Lil Baby and I think people keep confusing it with Quavo like they did last time.”

“Did you f**k dude or not?” if you gon tell it, then tell it,” Budden says before later adding, “Saweetie got to shut the f**k up I don’t got time to play today… that’s my take.”

Saweetie had one response for Joe, writing on Twitter, “Saweetie needs to STFU????? Ok joelisha,” she wrote with heart eyes emojis. In another tweet, she asked, “is misogynistic behaviour normal for HIP HOP culture now? Guess so,” she answered.

While many think that Saweetie’s songs are ill-timed, others have had no sympathy for Quavo as he continued to milk his breakup with the Houston rapper, and some even said Quavo might not have held back if Saweetie was grieving a death had the circumstances been different.

In one of his recently released songs with Takeoff, he raps, “I said, ‘Caresha please’ ’cause she too messy (Woo, please),” clearly hinting that he is speaking about Saweetie, who appeared on Caresha Please earlier this year.

“B**ch fz88ked my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it)/Now sh*t got messy (Uh),” the verse continued.

Saweetie’s latest response to Joe Budden mirrors sentiments shared a day before, where she spoke about female rappers topping the game because the music coming from male rappers wasn’t about enjoyment and fun anymore.

“I mean, L.A. and other cities, it just goes to show that this is the reason why women is running rap and Hip Hop,” she said in a Bootleg Kev interview. “Because there’s just so much violence and disrespect in the male music.”

She explained further that music from 2016/2017 and music nowadays vastly differed saying that current music in hip hop lacking empathy and fun.