Saint Lucia Police Charge Murder Suspect – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

During a joint police operation, where several Warrants to Search for Property were executed at locations around the city (including Water Works Road, Rose Hill and the Colonial Development Corporation (CDC) Building on Darling Road), on Friday, November 25, 2022, twenty-for (24) year old, De Nelson Joseph was arrested in connection with a murder investigation.

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Officers attached to the Major Crime Unit, formally charged De Nelson Joseph, for causing the death of Ian Joseph, of Cul de Sac, Castries, on March 12, 2022, on Jeremie Street, Castries.

The defendant is expected to be escorted before the First District Court on Monday, November 28, 2022, for a bail hearing.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo (Stock image).

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com