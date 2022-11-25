Saint Lucia Nursing Fraternity Mourns The Death Of Kezia Wilson – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s nursing fraternity has been plunged into mourning over the fatal shooting of one of its own.

Thirty-eight year old nurse Kezia Wilson was in her car at Goodlands, Castries, when she sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief Nursing Officer Kerthney Charlemagne-Surage expressed condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and members of the nursing community in a statement on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs.

The complete statement appears below:

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

