Safaree’s Ex-Wife Erica Mena Sends Nicki Minaj Love On Instagram

Erica Mena seems to be cozying up to the Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj, after the latter became emotional online while talking about the moment she welcomed her son Papa Bear into the world.

Nicki Minaj continues to share her gratitude and appeared overwhelmed in a recent live video in which she talks about being a mother and receiving support from an unlikely source: Erica Mena. In the video, Minaj shares a sweet message to her fans who labor in the most demanding profession—motherhood.

“And then one day, they’re yelling push, and you’re in pain. Then one day, here comes out a beautiful baby boy- to God be the glory. Congratulations to every momma out there. You’re doing a great job. In case no one tells you that, you’re doing a great job,” the rapper said.

The message was well-received by many of Minaj’s fans, who also shared compassion for the artist, who is now on her Pink Friday 2 world tour. Many felt that the artist was discussing how challenging it might be to balance motherhood and her demanding music career.

It also seems that Erica Mena could relate to the message as she wrote Nicki a message of support.

“You got this! [heart emoji] Sending real love. Mom life isn’t easy,” she commented.

Fans also reacted to Mena seemingly being kind to Minaj after she and Safaree are divorced. Mena has been a notorious fiend in shading Nicki Minaj over the years that she dated Safaree.

She’s made it clear on several occasions that she didn’t listen to the rapper’s music or doesn’t know who she is. Of course, all of that is farfetched, as Mena is the first woman Safaree Samuels has committed to in a serious relationship after he and Minaj ended their very public 14-year relationship.

Nicki Minaj has not reacted to the love Erica is directing her way. The rapper’s fans, however, observed the change in posture.

“She understands that Nicki was never her issue, Safaree manipulated her into having a one sided issue with nicki,” one fan wrote.

“I will never forget how she tried to snub Nicki because she was w Safaree,” another wrote.

“Safaree left and now she’s a barb,” another said.

