De Surinaamsche Bank, N.V. Selects MBanking From MoadBus With VASCO’s DIGIPASS to Bring Mobile Banking to Suriname AmeriHealth New Jersey Sponsors Physician Mission to Earthquake-Ravaged Haiti Equipment Spare Parts of Miami is named Authorized Dealer for the Caribbean by one of the world’s leading suppliers of engine and machinery parts 2011 LIME-CANA Netball Season Opens With A Bang Next Generation Network Management Ground-Breaking for New Disaster Relief and Emergency Operation Center Boosts Haiti’s Civil Protection Network in the Nord-Est Region
World News

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 940 

22 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

Here is the situation on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Fighting

At least 12 people were reported injured in Kharkiv after Russian forces struck a multistorey building in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. He added that rescue operations were under way. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a child was among those injured.

Ukraine announced that it had hit two Russian munition depots overnight in the Krasnodar and Tver regions in attacks that illustrated its growing capability to strike targets deep inside Russia.

A Russian drone attack killed two people in the Ukrainian town of Nikopol, the regional governor said.
In Kurakhove, one of the focal points of Russia’s slow advance through Ukraine’s Donetsk region, one person was killed in a Russian artillery strike, regional prosecutors said.
Authorities in Ukraine’s Sumy region said Russian aircraft struck energy infrastructure in the town of Shostka. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence units destroyed 15 drones launched by Ukraine overnight targeting the Rostov region in the south, as well as Kursk, Astrakhan, Belgorod and Voronezh regions. There were no reports of casualties.

Politics and diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that the end of the war with Russia depended on the “resolve” of Kyiv’s Western allies in providing needed weaponry and permission to use it. He said his meetings next week in the United States were “crucial” to ensuring Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

Russia will not take part in any follow-up to the Swiss-organised “peace summit” held in June as the process amounts to “fraud”, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that Moscow was ready to discuss “truly serious proposals” that take account of the “situation on the ground”.
Ukraine’s allies increased military support in early September, Zelenskyy said. “We can feel the difference,” added the Ukrainian leader, whose army is struggling to stop the advance of Russian forces in the east.
Zelenskyy dismissed a peace plan for Ukraine proposed by China and Brazil earlier this year, saying it was too vague and that there were no specific action or stages spelled out.

 

Support us

Related News

26 August 2024

Twenty-one civilians killed in Mali drone strikes: Separatist group 

12 September 2024

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn makes history with first private spacewalk 

14 September 2024

Black Myth: Wukong – Why the Chinese game is taking the world by storm 

17 September 2024

What’s Donald Trump’s plan to ‘end’ Russia’s war on Ukraine? 