Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,375
29 November 2025
Here’s where things stand on Sunday, November 30.
Fighting
- A Russian drone attack killed one person and wounded 11, including a child, on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said on Sunday.
- Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight on Saturday killed six people and wounded dozens of others across the country, and cut power to 400,000 households in Kyiv.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched about 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones in the attack, and emergency services said at least two of the six deaths and 38 injuries were reported in the capital.
- Russia’s Ministry of Defence confirmed launching the “massive” attack, claiming the strikes were aimed at Ukrainian military-industrial and energy facilities, in response to what it called “terrorist attacks”.
- The ministry said on Saturday evening that it had shot down 158 Ukrainian drones and two long-range missiles over the past day, while the Russian state TASS news agency reported that Ukrainian drone attacks had wounded one person in Russia’s Belgorod region and five in the Volgograd region.
- TASS also reported that the death toll from a Ukrainian attack on Rostov on November 25 has risen to four after an elderly woman wounded in the attack died of her injuries in hospital.
- Ukrainian naval drones hit two sanctioned tankers in the Black Sea on Friday as the vessels were heading to a Russian port to load up with oil destined for foreign markets, the Reuters news agency and the Kyiv Independent reported, citing Ukrainian intelligence officials.
- The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which handles more than 1 percent of global oil, said on Saturday that it halted operations after a mooring at Russia’s Black Sea terminal was significantly damaged by a Ukrainian naval drone attack. The company mainly transports energy from Kazakhstan, which denounced the attack as unacceptable.
- Ukraine’s military said it had hit Russia’s Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region overnight on Saturday, as well as the Beriev military aviation plant in the Rostov region, adding that it had recorded explosions and a fire at the refinery.
- Officials in Moldova said Russian drones had entered the country’s airspace, posing a threat to aviation, in the third such incident in nine days.
Politics and diplomacy
- Zelenskyy said that a Ukrainian delegation headed by the country’s Security Council secretary, Rustem Umerov, was on its way to the United States to continue talks to end Russia’s nearly four-year-old war.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are scheduled to meet Ukrainian officials in Florida for talks, a senior US official told Reuters news agency.
- Zelenskyy is set to hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Monday to discuss “the conditions of a just and durable peace” and the US peace plan, following talks in Geneva, according to the French presidency.
- Zelenskyy’s former chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, who resigned on Friday amid a corruption probe, said he will be going to serve on the front lines of the war and that he is an “honest and decent person”.
- South African police said they arrested four men en route to Russia who are suspected of having been recruited to fight in the military there. The men were stopped at the boarding gate in Johannesburg, police said, weeks after reports that 17 South African men were stuck in Ukraine after being lured into joining mercenary forces with the promise of lucrative contracts.
- Prosecutors in Poland have charged two Ukrainians and three Belarusians with working for a foreign intelligence service, amid heightened tensions with Russia. The prosecutor’s office did not say which country was involved, but since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Warsaw has regularly accused Moscow of attempts at sabotage and conducting “hybrid warfare”.
- Poland also announced that it will boost railway security in the country after the recent sabotage it blamed on Russia. Poland, a NATO and EU member, has become the main hub for transporting Western military and humanitarian support to Ukraine as it fights off an invasion launched by Russia in 2022.
Censorship
- Russia said on Friday that it was considering banning the popular messaging service WhatsApp, accusing it of failing to prevent crime, and urged its tens of millions of users to switch to domestic alternatives. US technology giant Meta, which owns WhatsApp, said Russia was trying to ban the application because it “defies government attempts to violate people’s right to secure communication”.
Human rights
- The group Human Rights Watch (HRW) promised not to stop investigating Russia or the actions of its military in Ukraine, despite Moscow declaring it an “undesirable” organisation. Tanya Lokshina, senior associate director of the group’s Europe and Central Asia division, told the AFP news agency that HRW was “not surprised” by the designation, which effectively criminalises it in Russia.
