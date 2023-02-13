Rowley off to Guyana, Bahamas

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Prime Minister Dr Rowley

ON Monday the Prime Minister was due to travel to Guyana to attend Guyana’s International Energy Conference and Expo, which begins on Tuesday.

Titled Harnessing Energy for Development, the event aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas, propositions and plans for fundamental advances in the energy sector.

As one of several regional leaders due to attend, Dr Rowley is expected to address the conference, said a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday. Energy Minister Stuart Young will accompany him.

On Wednesday, Rowley will travel to The Bahamas to attend the 44th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom, to be chaired by Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Heads will discuss the Caricom Single Market and Economy, climate change (including climate finance), agriculture and food security, security, and health.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among several foreign guests attending to discuss matters important to Caricom.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as Prime Minister until Rowley’s return.

NewsAmericasNow.com