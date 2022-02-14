Romeo Miller Announces He’s Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Drew Sangster

Master P’s son Romeo Miller is expecting his first child, a baby girl, with his girlfriend, Drew Sangster.

The 32-year-old rapper turned actor has been very vocal about wanting to become a dad, and it seems it is finally happening. This also means his legendary father, Master P, is about to become a grandfather, perhaps for the first time. In a touching video on his Instagram, Romeo Miller broke the news while surrounded by family, including his girlfriend, siblings, and mother.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey,” Miller wrote. “Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.”

“My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours,” he added. “The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you [Drew Sangster]. I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy.”

Romeo Miller was previously linked to Angela Simmons after the two were rumored to have a budding romance for years. It turns out that relationship never blossomed into anything serious. In 2020, he left their reality TV show, Growing Up Hip Hop, over producers pushing a fake love triangle involving Simmons and Bow Wow. Master P famously shared a video of himself chewing out the producers of the show.

“I’m only showing you this so next time you’re watching this show you can use your real judgement and see how they flip peoples words and change positive moments into negative,” Master P wrote on IG while sharing a clip of him confronting the show’s producers. “I’m praying for the Simmon’s family and the other families on the show, so they can see through this Bs too.”

Romeo Mill is Master P’s first child, and the two share a close bond over the years, so it’s no surprise the elder Miller is always quick to defend his son.