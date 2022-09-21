Roddy Ricch Plea For L.A. To End ‘Senseless Violence’ After PnB Rock’s Death

Roddy Ricch is speaking out against violence in L.A. following the untimely death of PnB Rock.

The unfortunate and tragic death of PnB Rock continues to highlight the issue of rappers’ safety. Many well-known artists have weighed in on the rapper’s murder and how the spiraling crime rate in Los Angeles can be countered.

Another popular rapper, Roddy Ricch, has weighed in on the issue and has issued a plea to the men of the streets to put an end to senseless violence. He used his Instagram Stories yesterday, September 20, to convey his message as he also urged L.A. to do better.

The rapper admitted that he usually remains quiet but, in this instance, felt that he needed to say something.

“It’s too much senseless violence. Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for. It’s too much life to live to take someone else’s away. I love my city but we can’t keep going out like this. Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill,” the Compton native said in a post on Instagram.

Roddy Ricch Instagram

Roddy Ricch again urged the city to do better by finding more constructive ways to pursue dreams. He added that if the escalation of violent crimes continues, L.A. will turn into a city of nightmares.

The “Late at Night” rapper message comes just about a week after 30-year-old PnB Rock was gunned down while eating at Roscoe’s House of Chicken’ N Waffles with his girlfriend. The pair previously collaborated on a track called “Evolved.”

Authorities have since confirmed that the “Feelins” rapper was robbed of his jewelry and valuables before he was shot multiple times. No one has been held for the murder as yet.

His death shocked many in the industry, and even his label Atlantic Records, expressed its shock and sadness at his loss.

“PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls. This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss,” the label said in a statement following his death.