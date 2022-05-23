Rising Dancehall Artist Chappa Banks Killed In Shootout With Police

Upcoming dancehall artiste Choppa Banks was killed during a confrontation with police and a wanted man on Saturday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force on Saturday confirmed that one of St. Ann’s most wanted men, Manton Brown and the “Chop Mode” artist was killed during a confrontation with the police on the North-South Highway.

According to information shared by the JCF, one firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized. A police officer was also injured during the incident.

The up and coming artist whose real name is Swayne Hall was said to be in the company of Brown who was wanted for a 2017 double murder.

The JCF in a release said the artiste was aboard a white Toyota Crown motor car when around 4:00 pm on Saturday on a section of the North-South Highway it was intercepted by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, CTOC.

The JCF said that as the police approached the car, the men fired shots at the police officers leading to the two being killed and an officer suffering an injury.

Both men were taken to hospital where they later died.

Choppa Banks is from Queen’s Heights in Discovery Bay, St Ann. He is known for his songs “Chop Mode”, “Real Gunman”, and “Crown”.

His most popular song, “Bingo” launched his short-lived career.