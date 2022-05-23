Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Planning To Move To Barbados To Raise Their Son: Reports

Rihanna and Rocky are reportedly planning to raise their son in the Caribbean republic, several news reports claim.

Rihanna is very close to her homeland, where she has a mansion and is a living legend due to her recognition of being a National Hero of Barbados. Since she became a pop star, she would travel back and forth and can be seen enjoying the simpler ways of life of the tiny Caribbean country.

Now, reports are that the couple who recently welcomed their baby boy in Los Angeles is planning to raise him in Barbados. The couple has not confirmed the reports of the plans. Still, it does raise some doubts about its credibility. There were previous reports claiming that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were planning to have their baby in Barbados and have a lavish post-birth party, including spa treatments and the lot.

Tabloid newspaper, the Mirror on Sunday, reported that Rihanna wanted to enjoy the warm weather in California, but by autumn and winter, she would return to the Caribbean island.

“Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there,” a source from the newspaper said.

“She wants to give her baby the same experience she had – away from the world of showbusiness. Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple is planning to move there in a few months.”

The newspaper even went as far as saying that the source confirmed that Rihanna has looked into the possible schools her child would attend when the time comes.

Both Rihanna and Rocky are residents of Los Angeles, where their business ventures and work lives abide. Rocky is also facing a criminal case in the court there, which might challenge the plans to leave the U.S to reside in Barbados.

Back in April, Rocky was arrested while returning from vacation with Rihanna in Barbados. He is facing charges for an alleged shooting in 2021. He’s presently on bail while awaiting trial.