Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Attends Pharrell Lois Vuitton Show, Jay-Z Performed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed out in matching denim designer outfits in Paris as they supported Louis Vuitton’s newest Creative Director, Pharrell Williams, on his first campaign launch for the luxury brand.

The couple was spotted arriving fashionably late at the fashion show designed by Pharell for LV’s men’s spring 2024 campaign, for which she is the head model.

Videos online show Rihanna and Rocky walking into a packed venue as many stare at her jaw-dropping outfit. Rihanna sported an all-over denim romper featuring a denim monogram and a matching hat, while Rocky sported a denim outfit and hat with beads arranged in clusters of flowers and a matching flowers necklace. Rihanna’s ensemble was a little more eye-catching as the artist and Fenty beauty founder reportedly wore a diamond watch choker from Jacob & Co.

The couple is clearly setting the trends and defying gender norms as Rihanna is the face of the men’s 2024 campaign, with her very pregnant stomach bursting through her slightly opened shirt.

In fan videos, a laid-back Rihanna poses for photos for fans, and a protective Rocky is seen walking ahead of Rihanna and holding her hands, and even nuzzling her as they enjoy the after-party event.

In one video, Rihanna is seen being guided in by A$AP Rocky, who sits her up front while a sea of dancers in all white perform.

The couple is expecting their second child together, as their son turned one last month.

Several others celebrities were also in attendance at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton show, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Quavo, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Skepta, Tyler The Creator, and more.

Jay-Z also performed at the star-studded event.

Rocky shared a few private moments of the couple on Father’s Day, including one of him kissing Rihanna’s bump and others of him and their son, RZA. In one video, RZA is perched on the edge of a bed listening to a children’s show.

“The Mayer’s boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd” Rihanna captioned a post of Rocky and Rza sleeping in bed together.