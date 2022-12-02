Richmond Vale Academy expands regionally and internationally

The Richmond Vale Academy (RVA) is continuing to work with Regional Organizations, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be a leader in matters of environmental protection and food production.

Director of the Academy, Stina Herberg says as part of their expansion the Academy is working closely with the University of the West Indies in Barbados and another organization in St. Lucia.

Miss Herberg said the Richmond Vale Academy has also expanded to Florida in the United States.

The Richmond Vale Academy is a Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to create a sustainable future through ecological farming, environmental projects and volunteer programs.

