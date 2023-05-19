Rich The Kid Apologize To Tori Brixx After Cheating and Alleged Pregnancy

Rich The Kid has issued a public apology to his fiancee Tori Brixx following a lawsuit that alleges he cheated and got a woman pregnant.

The rapper took to his Instagram on Wednesday (May 17) to post the apology while making sure to turn off the comments to prevent unsolicited chatters about his private life. In his apology, he called Brixx, his best friend, and told her he was apologizing for any disrespect and disloyalty his actions may cause.

“I’d like to make a public apology to my best friend, my lover and fiancée, for any disrespect, disloyalty or allegations of anything,” Kid wrote. “I’m a grown man I’ve done wrong and I’m owning up and asking for forgiveness from a beautiful strong woman that has taken care of not only me but our family for years…I’m not like these other…I know I’ve been wrong and will fix it love you @toribrixx I am so sorry.”

News surfaced last month that Rich The Kid is being sued by a woman for $35,000 after he allegedly offered her the cash to keep her pregnancy a secret so that his fiancee Tori Brixx doesn’t find out. The unnamed woman says she had an encounter with the rapper at a private event in January of this year, and she got pregnant as a result. She said in her lawsuit that he paid $10,000 of the agreed $35,000 and has not been forthcoming with the balance.

Rich The Kid has not commented on the details of the allegations laid out in the lawsuit, but some fans believe his apology is enough for an admission of guilt.

Tori Brixx has also remained silent on the scandal racking her personal life. She has been spotted without her engagement ring on in recent weeks.