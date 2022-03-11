Renowned Yogi And Activist Sadhguru Signs MOU In The Caribbean

Sadhguru Jagadish Vaudev, Founder of Conscious Planet, 2nd from r. with Machel Montano, r, and the Prime Minister of Antigua and other Ministers of Government in Antigua today, Mar. 11, 2022.

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, ST. JOHN, Antigua, Mar. 11, 2022: Renowned yogi and climate activist, Sadhguru Jagadish Vaudev, Founder of Conscious Planet, was in the Caribbean today, signing a Memorandum of Understanding on his soil movement.

Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Center, joined Trinidad & Tobago born Soca Star Machel Montano, who recently performed at his Maha Shivratri event, and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for the signing.

The MOU signals the Caribbean nation’s intention to be part of Sadhguru’s global ecological ‘Save Soil,’ campaign aimed at engaging large sections of society to take decisive action on climate change and soil degradation.

Joining Prime Minister Gaston Browne at the event were Sir Molwyn Joseph, the country’s Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment and Samantha Marshall, Minister of Agriculture Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs.

The Save Soil movement aims to educate the public about the vital role that Soil plays in the Planet’s sustainable future with the objective of effecting Policy Redirection in the Democratic World.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda says it signed on because it is interested in the well-being of the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda to ensure future food and ecological security of the nation. It vowed to take all possible measures to stop soil degradation and enhance soil quality.

“A historic moment marked by the first #SaveSoil MoUs signed by the pearls of the ocean. Governments of Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St Lucia, and St Kitts & Nevis — may your commitment to soil revitalization be an inspiration to the rest of the world,” Sadhguru tweeted.

He also shared the message of #SAVESOIL at the Apex cricket Test match in Antigua.