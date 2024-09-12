Reggae Singer Tarrus Riley’s Brother Kush Riley Has Died

Reggae singer Tarrus Riley is mourning the death of his brother Kush Riley, who passed away this week at age 38.

The “Lighter” singer broke the news via Instagram in a touching tribute to his brother. Kush is also the song of reggae legend Jimmy Riley, who passed away in 2016 at age 61. “Rest Ez Ryan Only Jah Knows,” the singer wrote. “My Younger Brother Ryan that many of u know and Love worldwide has made his Transition and is no longer here with us in the Flesh. Sleepless Days n Restless Nights Trying to make it make sense.”

Tarrus added, “RyanRiley x KushRiley x WrathRiley was a Warrior. A Father..Son..Brother..Friend..n Family to many. He Lived the Life he Loved n Loved the life he Lived. In his own way.. He is 1 of 1..No 1 like him. Almighty Jah Guide n Protect My Brother n Give him. Perfect Peace.”

Dancehall artists, including Popcaan, Konshens, Chi Ching Ching, Bounty Killer, and Stacious, who all knew Kush, shared their tribute to the young singer.

“Condolences big bro. U know mi always a work. Rip mi bad fam kush. Way too soon but what tomorrow may bring nobody dont know,” Konshens wrote. Chi Ching Ching added, “KUSH Fly High MY MUSICAL BROTHER. My condolences to you and the family Tarus.”

Kush Riley is best known for songs like “Heart Of Africa” and “News,” a single he released in 2021.

Tags: Tarrus Riley