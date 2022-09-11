Ray J Goes On Kanye Level Rant On Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian Responds To His Threat

Ray J had a Kanye West level meltdown on Instagram Live this weekend going off on Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Ray J lost it on Saturday night after a video surfaced of Kris Jenner denying that she had anything to do with Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s sex tape leaking. Jenner was on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she performed a polygraph test to answer questions, among them if she had leaked the now infamous sex tape.

Kris Jenner answered “no”, and the polygrapher determined that she was telling the truth. However, Ray J immediately went live as he called out Kris for making him seem like a liar.

In his first 20-minute Instagram Live, the “I Hit It First” singer called out Jenner, whom he said was lying as she was the mastermind. As there were three tapes that Jenner even viewed and decided on because it was “better” and gave Kim a “better look than the second one.”

“You watched it, and made a decision,” Ray J said. “Then, you get on whatever show and take a lie detector test with a fraud,” he said as he shared a screenshot of the polygrapher running into some legal problems years before.

“John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite,” he said.

He continued to rant as he threatened to expose the Kardashians,

“I don’t know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person. You done fucked with the wrong Black man.”

Ray J also claimed that the Kardashian family would send him cease and desist letters to anyone who spoke on the family, but he said he was going to sue the family for defamation.

“I was just gonna handle this sh*t legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when YOU know what’s up.”

Ray J, who is in the middle of a divorce with his wife Princess Love, says that the sex tape scandal has destroyed his interactions with other women who refuse to send him nudes out of fear that he would leak them.

In other Live streams, he shared text messages between himself and Kanye West in October 2021 as he confirmed the statements by Kanye that he had retrieved a tape from Ray J. Kanye had stepped in after Ray J’s manager Wack 100 said there was another tape named “Santa Barbara.” There are unconfirmed reports that Ray J and Wack were attempting to shop the tape until Kanye stepped in.

In the messages shared between Kanye West and himself, Ray J makes a serious allegation that he had nothing to do with the tape release and that Kim and Kris signed his name for him. Ray J also discusses elsewhere in other texts that there is a gag order over the tape.

The message does not reveal how much money the parties receive but in discussing the contract, which he has a copy of and verified that his signature was on it, he says both parties received 12.5 % of income from the tape. In showing the tape, he also shared the three parts of the tape called “1. Cabo, 2. Cabo, 3. Santa Barbara.”

In another Livestream video, Ray J also digs into the text messages he shared between himself and Kim Kardashian after the first season of their new show aired on Hulu earlier this year, where Kim seemingly has a meltdown and cries about the tape. In the show, she is seen on the phone calling Kanye, who promises to intervene for the sake of his four children with Kim.

Later in the show, Kim threatens to “burn” everyone and everything down, claiming that she won’t let what was done to her 20 years ago happen again.

In his text messages, Ray J is seen ranting that Kim was lying about her role in the tape reveal for the first time.

“You know what we did,” Ray J said. Writing in all caps, he continued, “Why are you playing games Kim- I’ve been nothing but a team player – we all had an agreement – now you are trying to drag my name for your new show ad that aint kool! It f*cks up mu business and relationships. When we sat down with Steve Hirsh and your mom and we planned all of this together now you really are taking this to the next level making me look krazy,” he said.

He also confirmed in his message to Kim that he gave Kanye “videos and pics and texts,” shared between the two.

Kim Kardashian later responded to Ray J as she explained the show.

“In regards to your last message, did you actually watch the episode because I didn’t say a single bad thing about you? The show filmed in real time the day in hell that I had with my lawyers when your manager threatened to release another tape that doesn’t exist- and my son who was 5 years old at the time seeing an ad with my cry face emoji that said “Kim’s new sex tape” as click bate in Roblox. It was upsetting to have to deal with,” the message from Kim read.

Ray J and Kim Kardashian dated on and off from 2002 to 2007. At the time, Kim Kardashian was Ray’s sister Brandy’s assistant. Kim was also accused of stealing money from the Norwoods using their credit cards to rack up hefty purchases, which she ended up paying back.

It seems though that Ray J was untruthful when he claimed that he hasn’t spoken to Kim in 20 years before the Hulu episode. Ray J, who is still married to Princess Love, accidentally shared a message he sent to Kim, who is now divorced from Kanye West, asking for the two to link up low-key.

“Kimmy- miss talking to u – been so long – I’m some super low key sh*t – hit me if you can – so much to tell u 8186414319- this is my first time ever reaching out – I’m n such a positive place now from when we were younger – no shady shit – hit me if you get this [heart emoji],” the first message read.

“if you hit me just put 1721 and I’ll know – then let’s do a call or link up,” the second message read. None of the messages was answered by Kardashian until Ray J threatened to expose them over the tape.

Kim Kardashian nor Kris Jenner has responded to Ray J.