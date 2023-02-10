Prison Service gets 13 new recruits

Black Immigrant Daily News

The new batch of recruits with senior members of the Guyana Prison Service

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has been boosted with 13 new recruits into the system, after they completed a four-month Basic Recruit Training Course (BRTC) at the Prison Training Centre at Timehri.

The recruits were drawn from Swan Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Lethem and they were trained in both theoretical and practical aspects of the job.

Delivering the charge at the graduation ceremony earlier today, Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot said that the administration is pleased to have the recruits join the GPS.

He also informed them that the prison environment is very complex and multi-dimensional, and ranks are expected to execute their tasks in a very effective manner.

Having completed the training, the recruits will be transferred to the various prison locations. The Prison Director urged them to acquaint themselves with the peculiarities of the different prisons as there are significant differences at the various locations.

“It is important that you become aware of the conditions at each location in advance of your posting so as to facilitate an easier adaptation process,” Mr. Elliot poised.

The Prison Head also charged the recruits to ensure that the inalienable rights of the prisoners are not trampled during their period of incarceration.

“Law enforcement in the wider society has a number of challenges because you are operating within the full view of individuals, however within the context of the prisons, it is taking place within the confines of the prison and anything that is happening away from the eyes of the general public, always comes under greater scrutiny,” he said.

Mr. Elliot also noted that the graduation demonstrated the services’ commitment in diversifying the work environment.

Also given brief remarks was Deputy Director of Prisons Kevin Pilgrim, who gave an overview of the training course.

Meanwhile, Rondell Richards was adjudged the best recruit at the end of the course.

Among the attendees were members of the recruitment board, Michele Baptiste and Eureka Duncan along with Staff Welfare Officer Grace Roberts.

Additionally, persons desirous in joining the service can send their application and Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the Director or Prisons, Lot 46 Brickdam, Georgetown.

NewsAmericasNow.com