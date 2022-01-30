Principal termoléctrica de Cuba será sometida a un mantemiento capital en 2022

The content originally appeared on: OnCuba News
La Central Termoeléctrica “Antonio Guiteras”, la principal planta generadora de su tipo en Cuba, será sometida este año a un mantenimiento capital.