Press Secretary: Gov’t in talks with Abaco building contractor over moneys owed to Bahamian employees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is in talks with a building contractor which failed to pay its 40 Bahamian employees for several months and subsequently pulled out of Abaco, Press Secretary Clint Watson confirmed yesterday.

Watson noted that the Office of the Prime Minister had intervened in the matter involving Endeavour Development International which had promoted itself as “fast becoming the go-to” builder at Abaco’s Baker’s Bay development.

“The company did not make good on its payroll for several months to those employees and pulled out. The government has been able to dialogue with the company. They have begun discussions and talks,” said Watson, noting that some 40 Bahamian workers are owed money by the company.

Watson added: “The Department of Labour has taken on this dispute. The Prime Minister will not allow foreigners or anyone to take advantage of Bahamian workers or abuse the Department of Immigration and Labour. Talks have begun to ensure that we get the money that’s due to the Bahamian people. We will not endorse or allow this to continue in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Endeavor’s website says of the company: “Endeavor is a general contracting firm that specializes in the construction and renovation of new luxury homes, hospitality, and commercial projects. Endeavor’s combined experience of over 50 years has included the completion of hundreds of projects from $500,000 to $15,000,000 in project value.”

“Endeavor projects have included custom luxury homes in the continental United States, as well as Caribbean islands, such as Bahamas and Cat Cay. Hospitality projects have included select and full-service properties such as Hampton Inn, Marriott, Hilton, Springhill Suites, Hyatt, LaQuinta, Homewood Suites, Home2, and other major brands. Our focus is on the delivery of a quality product that will exceed customer expectations. We work every day to ensure that the quality of our service is excellent and the delivery of our projects are on time and on budget.”

The company’s Bahamian address is listed as 123 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Marsh Harbour Bahamas.

