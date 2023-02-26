Pregnant Rihanna Is Gorgeous In Fur On Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky were out in Milan for fashion week, and the singer stunned as she bared her pregnant belly in a leather and lace crop top encircled by a purple fur coat.

Rihanna is not one to shy away and hide her body in oversized maternity wear as women have traditionally done. The singer continues to break norms as she sports her second pregnancy proudly, giving fans a full view of her baby bump.

The mother of one is in Milan with her son and her rumored fiancé as they enjoy fashion week, and Rocky is one proud man as he keeps close to the mother of his children.

On Friday, the singer received a much nicer nod from PETA as they gifted her a faux fur in an effort to stop the promotion of hunting and killing animals for fur. Earlier this month, Rihanna appeared on the super bowl stage, where she sported long lounge pants and a sweater with her pregnant belly showing out. The singer also wore a long fur coat which did not escape the attention of PETA, which called her out for wearing real fur.

PETA offers Rihanna a faux fur coat replacement

PETA senior VP Lisa Lange called out Rihanna over the fur coat.

“As a mother, you know what it’s like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family. Please understand that this desire – this instinct even – is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur,” Lange wrote in a letter sent to Rihanna.

Rihanna has not responded to PETA, but she did appear to be sporting a faux fur coat. Rihanna was offered a faux fur coat from PETA, and it’s unclear if the purple coat she wore is from the animal rights organization.

Rihanna herself uses and promotes the use of faux fur in her Fenty Beauty brand, although she has never publicly acknowledged a cause for PETA.

In the meantime, Rihanna is in Italy for fashion week and was spotted earlier this week with her son and Rocky shortly after arriving in the country. She was also seen at the Gucci show earlier this week.

The singer wore a sleek light-colored orange Satin dress with a high slit and dark orange bomber jacket, while Rocky wore custom-designed Gucci jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black leather jacket to bring it together.