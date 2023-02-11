Portmore technician arrested after cops find gun, lead sheets Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St Catherine South police seized one Smith and Wesson .40 firearm fitted with a magazine containing eight .40 rounds of ammunition whilst on patrol On Passagefort Drive, Portmore, St Catherine. One man has been arrested and charged.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chevon Brown otherwise called ‘Van’, a technician of Waterford in the parish was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of ammunition, being armed with an offensive weapon, and possession of identity Information.

Reports from the Portmore police are that at about 2:40 pm, on Thursday, lawmen were on patrol in the area when Brown was seen walking along the roadway with a black knapsack. Upon seeing them, Brown started acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted and searched and the firearm was found in his bag, along with two lead sheets containing foreign nationals’ personal information. A ratchet knife was taken from his waistband. Brown was taken into custody and charged.

A court date for him is being finalised.

NewsAmericasNow.com