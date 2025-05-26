Fidel Castro and the concept of Revolution, a look 25 years later  With courage, unity, and hard work, we will overcome this situation  Every harvest raised by the peasants is an act of resistance and a victory over difficulties  Cuban Foreign Minister held meetings with senior Chinese Party and Government leaders  Cohiba brand is Cuban  Cuba and Vietnam have established a joint venture for biopharmaceutical development 
Photos: Provocative Jerusalem march by right-wing Israelis raises tensions 

26 May 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Thousands of right-wing Israelis have marched through occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 following the Six-Day War.

They made their way through Palestinian neighbourhoods, chanting “death to Arabs” and anti-Islamic slogans.

Police forces were dispatched in advance, as the settlers regularly assault and harass Palestinians in the Muslim quarter.

Right-wing Israelis also stormed the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Last year’s procession, held during the first year of the Gaza war, saw ultranationalist Israelis attack a Palestinian journalist in the Old City and call for violence against Palestinians. Four years ago, the march contributed to the outbreak of an 11-day war in Gaza.

 

