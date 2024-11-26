Cyclonic alarm phase is declared for the provinces from Villa Clara to Pinar del Río, and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud  The strength of the Party lies in its militants  Fihav-2024 demonstrates international interest in investing in Cuba  Raúl received the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation  Díaz-Canel to Cuban children: “Thank you for the joy and the future”.  The world with Cuba: 187 voices for the end of the blockade 
World News

Photos: Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistan’s Islamabad 

26 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

Supporters seeking the release of Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan broke through a ring of shipping containers locking down the capital, Islamabad, battled police, and ignored a government threat to respond with gunfire.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds on Tuesday, with reports of several people killed in clashes. Dozens more were injured, including journalists who were attacked by Khan’s supporters, who also beat a videographer covering the protests for The Associated Press news agency and broke his camera.

Shortly after midnight, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi threatened security forces would respond with live fire if protesters fired weapons at them.

“If they again fire bullets, the bullet will be responded with the bullet,” he said.

Khan, who has been in jail for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party says the cases are politically motivated.

Authorities say only the judiciary can order the release of Khan, who was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in parliament. He has been imprisoned since his first conviction in a corruption case in August 2023 and sentenced in several other cases.

Khan’s supporters were about 10km (6.2 miles) from their destination, the city’s Red Zone where key government buildings are located. Naqvi said the PTI rejected a government offer to rally on the outskirts of Islamabad.

In a bid to foil the protest, police have arrested more than 4,000 supporters of Khan since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in some parts of the country. On Thursday, a court prohibited rallies in the capital and Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested.

Travelling between Islamabad and other cities has become nearly impossible because of shipping containers blocking the roads. All educational institutions remain closed.

The PTI relies heavily on social media to demand Khan’s release and uses messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to share information, including details of events.

 

Support us

Related News

04 November 2024

At least 25 killed after traffickers capsize boat off Comoros: IOM 

29 October 2024

Harris to make ‘closing argument’ in DC as Trump rallies in Pennsylvania 

30 October 2024

Photos: Death and destruction as torrential rains lash Spain 

10 November 2024

Mauritius holds parliamentary election with cost of living crisis key issue 