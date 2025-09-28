Photos: Crowd crush at political rally in southern India kills 39 people 

A crowd crush at a rally for a popular Indian actor-turned-politician in the southern state of Tamil Nadu has killed at least 39 people and injured 40, the southern state’s chief minister, MK Stalin, told reporters in Karur, the district where the incident occurred on Saturday.

The rally, which officials estimate was attended by tens of thousands of people, was addressed by Vijay, one of Tamil Nadu’s most prominent actors who goes by only his first name.

Indian media, citing local officials, reported that as Vijay addressed the enthusiastic crowd, a group of his supporters and fans fell while attempting to get closer to his bus, triggering the crowd crush.

Hours after the tragedy, Vijay expressed his condolences.

“My heart is shattered,” he posted on X. “I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the “unfortunate incident” as “deeply saddening”.

In 2024, Vijay retired from acting and founded his political party, although it remains unclear whether he intends to stand to govern the state.

Stampedes and crowd crushes are relatively common in India when large crowds assemble. In January, at least 30 people died as tens of thousands of Hindu devotees rushed to bathe in the sacred Ganges during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world’s largest religious gathering.