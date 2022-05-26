Philippine Congress declares Marcos as next president

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Manila, PhilippinesA joint session of the Philippine Congress on Wednesday declared Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the notorious late dictator, the winner of this month’s election and confirmed he would become the country’s next president.

The proclamation formalizes the once unimaginable return to power of the country’s most famous political dynasty , after a 1986 “people power” revolt drove the Marcos family into exile in Hawaii.

Marcos, 64, better known as “Bongbong”, takes over on June 30 from Rodrigo Duterte and will serve until 2028, with the incumbent president’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, as his vice president.

“I ask you all, pray for me, wish me well,” Marcos, dressed in the traditional white Filipino barong shirt and trousers, said after the proclamation. “I want to do well for this country.”

Marcos won 31.6 million or 58.77% of ballots cast, with an 82% turnout.

