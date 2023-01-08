Partial reoccupation of CRH could begin by December – Tufton Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Reoccupation of Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, St James should begin on a phased basis by December of this year.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure on Friday while on a tour of the facility to provide an update on the major renovation work there.

While stating that efforts will be made to expedite the pace of the work on the medical facility, the minister said he is pleased so far at the progress that is being made.

“We are hoping that by the end of this year, 2023, we can see partial occupation — not full occupation, because it’s going to take some time,” Tufton advised.

“As you can see, a lot of work has gone on right through the Christmas, to get us to this point where we (are) doing some external work…, and the staff are generally pleased with the work that is happening,” he added.

He said later on this year, “we’re hoping to move into the final phase, which is phase three, where the internals are going to be put in.

Dr Christopher Tufton (file photo)

“So, that is the ward space, the office space, the lighting and so on,” said Tufton.

“What this phase is, is to make sure that the building is strong and is pretty much a new building — and that’s what we’re hoping to achieve, so you can see for yourself,” he stated.

The present phase of the construction is being done at a cost of $1.7 billion.

According to Tufton, the current works are being done within budget, and the cost of the final phase is still being calculated.

In acknowledging that there have been delays with the rehabilitation works at the hospital, the minister said the current team handling the procurement of material and design is working to ensure that there is no further delays with the project.

“You are going to see a brand new Cornwall Regional Hospital, that’s the intention, and I am a lot more confident now, having had a lot of starts and stops,” Tufton sought to assure.

Still, he stressed that the work was in a “delicate stage”.

However, he asserted that once completed, Cornwall Regional Hospital will become “one of the most significant institutions in Jamaica and the Caribbean, serving the people of western Jamaica.”

The estimated timeline for completion for the overall rehabilitation works is December 2024.

NewsAmericasNow.com