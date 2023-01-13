Over $1.5B in ganja destroyed in Berbice River

Black Immigrant Daily News

A Joint Services operation has resulted in the destruction of over $1.5 billion worth of ganja in the community of Gateroy Savannah, along the Berbice River.

Based on what has been reported, members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, acting on information received, travelled to Gateroy Savannah in the Berbice River, where they discovered a 12-acre field of cannabis plants measuring between six inches and four feet in height.

Before being destroyed, the cannabis plants were weighed, and amounted to approximately 23,100kg, which has a street value of some $3,557,400.

In addition, ranks found a quantity of processed marijuana, seven makeshift tents, farming tools, one motorcycle, one water pump, and eight live 12-gauge cartridges. The dried cannabis weighed about 3,500 pounds, which has a street value of approximately $1.4 billion.

The dried cannabis and camps were destroyed by fire, while the other items were seized by the ranks as evidence. Police investigations are continuing.

