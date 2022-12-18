Outpouring of support for Messi, Argentina at resort in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Argentina Support At Grand Bahia Principe Prencepa Hotel

There was an outpouring of support for the Argentina national football team, headed by playmaker Lionel Messi, in at least one major local resort on Sunday morning when the South American team battled with France for the World Cup title.

In a heart-stopping game, Messi and company eventually secured victory on penalties after full and extra time, and the closing moments of the game that is being widely dubbed as the ‘best World Cup Final match ever’, are captured inside the main lobby of the Bahia Principe Prencepa Hotel in Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Like elsewhere across Jamaica, it was truly absorbing football to the very end, with relief for the Argentina fans and anguish for the French supporters, who seemed to have been virtually absent from, or ‘keeping low’, inside the resort’s lobby.

NewsAmericasNow.com