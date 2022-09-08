Opinion: We could see slow economic growth for the rest of the decade

Gad Levanon is the chief economist at the Burning Glass Institute. He’s the former head of The Conference Board’s Labor Market Institute. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

So far this year, the US economy has managed to skirt a recession, despite what many experts predicted. But even while the labor market remains strong, there isn’t much to celebrate in the foreseeable future. We could still very well find ourselves in a recession over the next 12 months, with limited economic growth and lower prospects for improvement in Americans’ standard of living that could linger for the rest of the decade.

Here’s why:

In its fight to tame inflation and slow the economy, the Federal Reserve will continue to rapidly raise interest rates. Industries sensitive to rate hikes — like the housing market and auto sales — will suffer. Housing starts and sales , for instance, are already in deep contraction and will continue to decline as mortgage rates remain elevated. In addition, stock prices tend to decline when interest rates rise, reducing households’ net worth and spending.

Labor shortages will persist for the rest of the decade

The worker shortage isn’t just a temporary problem, but rather the result of several long-term demographic and labor market trends converging with the pandemic.

Third, for decades, people under age 25 have been withdrawing from the labor force to enroll in higher education . And in recent decades, there has been a large increase in the share of people who have opted out of the labor force due to disability.

The pandemic further reduced labor force participation, especially among older people and those who fear getting infected or those who are suffering from long Covid . In addition, the flow of new immigrants to the US was significantly limited from 2018 to 2021 due to stricter government regulations, and the pandemic, further slowing the supply of available talent.

Worker productivity could have offset stagnation in the size of the workforce, but the last decade saw a slowing in productivity gains, and the pandemic brought no improvement. In the next five to 10 years, the tight labor market will continue to push wages higher, and the resulting price pressures will force the Fed to keep interest rates higher than they would otherwise be.

This has created an economy where significant job growth and low inflation cannot coexist. It is either one or the other, because significant expansion of employment in a super-tight labor market will accelerate wages, and therefore prices. In such an environment, we should expect slow economic and job growth for the rest of the decade.