One dead, one critical in Tacarigua shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

Stock photo

A Dinsley man was shot dead in Tacarigua on Saturday night.

Police did not find his body until Sunday morning. He was identified as Nicholas “Chucky” Batson.

Police said Batson was among a group of men liming outside a house on Johnny Street, Dinsley, Tacarigua, on Saturday evening when, at about 6.45 pm, a white Corolla hatchback stopped in front the yard and three armed men got out and started shooting.

The group of men scattered but Joshua Caesar, of Lashley Street, Tunapuna was shot in the head. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brain dead.

On Sunday morning, investigators returned to the scene of the shooting where they found Batson’s body. He was shot multiple times about the body.

The murder toll now stands at 562.

NewsAmericasNow.com