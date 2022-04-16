North Korean leader shown observing weapons test as country fires projectiles into eastern waters

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)North Korea fired two projectiles into waters off the east of the Korean Peninsula Saturday evening, according to the South Korean military, the country’s 12th such weapon test this year.

The projectiles were fired from North Korea’s Hamhung area around 6 p.m., said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Sunday. The projectiles flew about 110 kilometers (about 68.3 miles) at an altitude of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles), with a maximum speed of Mach 4.0 or lower, said the statement.

An image purporting to show a missile test by North Korea on April 16, as published by state media.

On Sunday, North Korean state media KCNA reported that the country’s leader Kim Jong Un had observed the test fire of a “new-type tactical guided weapon,” which was “carried out successfully.”

KCNA claimed the new weapon boosted the country’s “frontline long-range artillery units.”

Images published by North Korea state-owned newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed a smiling Kim clapping as he observed what it said was the test-firing of the new tactical weapon.

