North Korea says it fired two missiles from railway car

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)North Korea on Friday test fired what are presumed to be two ballistic missiles from a rail car, according to state media.

The test comes after North Korea said it successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Tuesday, the second alleged test of such a weapon by the Kim Jong Un regime within a week and the third since New Year’s Day.

Friday’s test drill was used for “checking and judging the proficiency” of the “railway-borne missile regiment of North Phyongan province,” the Korean Central News Agency said.

Images of the railway-borne drill were released by North Korea’s official news agency.

This is not the first time North Korea has launched missiles from a rail car. It conducted a similar test last September.

The test launches were supervised by commanding officers of the Korean People’s Army and leading officials of the Academy of Defense Science, according to KCNA.

