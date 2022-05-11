North Korea identifies its first case of Covid-19, state media reports

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)North Korea has identified its first Omicron coronavirus case in the capital Pyongyang, according to state media on Wednesday.

The state-run news agency KCNA called the situation a “major national emergency.”

It is not clear how many cases have been detected.

An outbreak of Covid-19 could prove dire for North Korea . The country’s dilapidated health care infrastructure is unlikely to be up to the task of treating a large number of patients with a highly infectious disease.

North Korea had not previously acknowledged any coronavirus cases, though experts claim that may be a product of Pyongyang’s limited testing capacity.

