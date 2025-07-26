World News
Nine starve to death in Gaza in one day as Israel blocks aid supplies
26 July 2025
- Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals have recorded nine new deaths due to starvation and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, as the total number of starvation deaths in the territory rises to 122, including 83 children.
- At least 52 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since dawn on Friday, Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent in the territory reports, and casualties continue to mount.
