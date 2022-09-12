Nicki Minaj Threatens To Sue Blogger Over Claims She Is Using Drug

Nicki Minaj is taking a page out of Cardi B’s book as she reveals that she plans to sue a blogger who claimed she was on drugs.

Nicki Minaj has been ranting on her Queen Radio show since Sunday night and has continued with her cryptic subtweets on Monday, but her fans are deciphering all that’s happening, and the supposed blogger she plans to sue is reportedly Jason Lee, who has seemingly responded on Twitter.

Minaj tweeted on Monday afternoon that she has spoken to her lawyer about a claim that she was a cocaine user. She shared an earlier tweet where she said her fans had collected information proving that the then-unnamed blogger had made nasty comments about her.

“The Barbz sent folders & folders full of evidence to my lawyer. That’s why I fkng love my babies so much. I hope when you go bankrupt that you can at least say it was all worth it,” Minaj wrote.

She also dropped another tweet that had a screenshot of a Twitter link and a message to her lawyer.

The message to the lawyer read, “I’ve never done cocaine in my life & that can be tested through my hair. My hair is long. I want to sue this woman right away,” the message to the attorney read.

In the tweet for the screenshot, Minaj hinted that she planned to file a defamation lawsuit against a few people but she did not name any potential defendants.

“I just sent it to my lawyer. Thx barbz. She wasn’t a part of the defamation suit but now she is. Mannnn I love y’all soooo much guys thank you. Now go ask your fave if they wanna test their hair for cocaine as well while I’m at it. Bwahahahahahahahahaa WOO WEE!!!!!” she wrote.

In later tweets, Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee responded directly to Minaj as he vowed to defend himself and also grill Minaj on questions he supposedly has for her.

“I welcome any lawsuit because I haven’t been able to get an interview with her. So I’ll be able to depose her asking all the questions I’ve ever wanted to know and I will release it all on my platform,” Lee said.

Earlier, Lee had reposted a comment on his feed that said, “Lmfaoooo ITS GIVING COKE.” After Minaj’s tweet, he wrote, “Getting my Deposition list ready just in case lol. This will be epic.”

Lee, who is known as a best friend of Cardi B, who is well-known as Minaj’s nemesis, also cracked jokes about the potential suit. “Everybody coming to court lol. Plllleeeeaaaaaase file it! Make sure you look cute. #RICO,” he said.

Lee and Minaj’s fans have been at odds for quite a while now. The blogger has had rumors made up about him that he was a pedophile, and he has, in turn, been caustic about his feelings towards Minaj and her fan base.

“Btw, that tweet saying I flew a 17-year-old out and had him in a club in LA on May 21st is a joke. I was in New York with a whole Nigga lol. Here’s the receipt. The pedophile you’re talking about is Nicki’s brother lol. Shall we keep playing,” he wrote in an August 25 tweet.