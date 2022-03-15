Nicki Minaj Reacts To Yung Bleu Insisting She’s Top 5 After Lil Wayne Cosign

Nicki Minaj reacts to Yung Bleu, insisting on Twitter that she’s Top 5 rapper of all time after the young artist picked up a major endorsement from Lil Wayne.

While there is a case to be made that Nicki Minaj could be a Top 5 rapper, some may argue that it’s a far stretch. Yung Bleu is among those who think Nicki should be given her flowers. “Nicki should be in the top 5 category of rap period that’s including men or women in my opinion,” Bleu tweeted. “Her flow, punchlines. Versatility and delivery is some we will only see once every generation.”

Nicki Minaj responded on Twitter, writing, “Thank you BLEU.”

Yung Bleu’s statement comes after he picked up a major cosign from Lil Wayne, who most of us will argue is Top 5 rapper of all time.

The ultimate validation usually comes when your peers support your moves. That already seemed to be happening for Bleu (formerly Yung Bleu), who had already recently announced that he has a Lil Wayne collaboration in the works.

It seems the veteran rapper has taken that one step further as he’s just announced that he will be giving Bleu a production placement just a week into his new career choice as a producer.

He shared the news on Instagram last Monday, December 27. He shared a video of him reacting to Lil Wayne picking one of his beats. With great endorsements like that, it’s no surprise that he quoted Fat Joe as he also announced that his beat price is now $50,000.

He captioned the post: “TO ALL YALL N***AS WHO WAS TALKIN SH**TTT !. LIL WAYNE PLACEMENT !!!! I want 50. should got it’s when it was cheap yesterday price not Today price what ya say @fatjoe @moonboyhitz.”

He then shared a tweet that confirmed that he’s a newbie on this side of the industry. Others in the industry also seem to share the view that he has the right ear for production as besides the big endorsement from Lil Wayne, he has already worked with Kodak Black, Asian Doll, and “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker Turbo in his week-old career.

On Twitter, he posted: “Man Lil Wayne, the goat just hopped on my F#**ING beat it’s overrr ! Yesterday’s price is not today price I been making beats for a week. ! Kodak now WAYNE PRODUCED BY : Moon Boy.”

Yung Bleu made that tweet yesterday as well as he shared his excitement with the news. Previously, Bleu let fans know that Lil Wayne had jumped on a track and said the way the “Forever” rapper was approaching the track meant it was assured success.

In November, he said, Wanye told him, “I might go more than 16 bars on the intro trak that’s kool?”

To Bleu that meant, “When Wayne say this it’s Wayne song now.”

It’s quite an achievement for a young rapper who just released his debut album Moon Boy earlier this year in July. The album featured a host of stars in hip-hop like Drake, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Chris Brown, Big Sean, Jeezy, Gunna, 2 Chainz, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, to name a few. It peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart with features.

It’s no secret that Bleu has said on multiple occasions that Lil Wayne is one of his inspirations and influences in the genre. Earlier this year, he spoke with HotNewHipHop and explained more about their relationship.

At that time, he said that Wayne was one of his favorite rappers of all time and that he respects how “he just used to go so hard with the punchlines.”

He added that he saw him as a genius when it came to flow and getting creative with punchlines.

“I write songs now more for the feeling than the bars. I feel like, sometimes, bars will constrict you from getting across the truth, you know what I’m saying? ‘Cause, some sh*t might not rhyme, but the sh*t that you tryna say that’s really real,” he added.