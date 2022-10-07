Nicki Minaj Planning Trip To Jamaica After Big Dancehall Collab

Nicki Minaj says that she is planning to visit Jamaica sometime later this year and meet some of the Jamaicans she has only interacted with online.

In an Instagram Live, Nicki joined dancehall artist Pamputtae, where she spoke about her love for Jamaican culture and wanting to visit the island. Pam is among nine artists from the Caribbean the rapper collaborated with on an extended version of “Likkle Miss,” including Trinidadian artists Destra Garcia and Patrice Roberts and Jamaicans Lisa Mercedez, Lady Leshurr, Dovey Magnum, Spice, and London Hill.

In the video, Nicki Minaj shares how ingrained Caribbean culture is in her as she explains that her “spirit” has taken to Pamputtae.

“I might come to Jamaica this year, around December time, I might come. and I can’t wait to come and I can’t wait to meet you, you’re one of those people I can’t wait to meet,” she said on Instagram.

“First of all, I’m not a people person, I’m not a touchy-feely person, so if I think in my head ‘Oh, I can’t wait to hug this person that should tell you the spirit that’s comes out of you,” she added.

Pamputtae and Spice

“I don’t like people touching me and I’m not a people person, I’m just a straightforward person and people can’t take that…I think what’s mean is phoniness, if you act like you know me and don’t like me that’s mean,” she said.

Pamputtae also expressed gratitude to Minaj for what is potentially her first chart-topping song as “The Fine Nine” remix entered the top 3 on the U.S iTunes chart on Thursday morning.

“Nicki, mi nave ntn fi give you to tell yuh thanks but mi can give you prayer,” she said to Nicki Minaj.

In the meantime, fans also shared elation. “Watching this gave me chill yoooow pam humble yf…..Nicki we’ve you just the same,” one fan said. Another added, “I love this for Pamputtae she’s so humble. She deserves all her blessings that come her way.”

“I’m so happy for the ladies like especially Pamputtae this is definitely a big achievement for her. All the ladies slid with their own style & personality,” another fan added.