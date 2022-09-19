Nicki Minaj Defends JT From Critics After Making Her Recite Diss Track

Nicki Minaj put JT on the spot to recite her previous diss track directed at the Queen’s rapper, and fans are still upset at the City Girls rapper.

Long before she was featured on the “Super Freaky Girl” remix, JT was one of those rappers who were on Minaj and her fans’ blacklist for a diss track she had made about Minaj. On Sunday, the two rappers were on Instagram Live when Nicki brought up the elephant in the room after JT said Nicki was one of her idols.

The rappers appeared to be in good spirits until Nicki Minaj asked her about the song, “…diss records about me when you were in the car. How that song go? Rap that song right now,” Nicki told JT. JT also obliged her, “Nicki can’t rap no f***ing beat. She ain’t even from the streets,” JT said then added that she didn’t know the rest of the lyrics. However, Minaj prodded her to continue.

“Nicki can’t rap no f***ing beat. She ain’t even from the streets. I’m a drop you like a bag of groceries,” JT added.

Meanwhile, fans of Minaj were not pleased with JT and the lyrics with many calling her out and some even disagreeing with Minaj for extending the proverbial olive branch to her and putting her on one of the biggest tracks of her career.

JT however called out fans for trying to make the whole exchange negative. “Y’all so delusional EYE wanted to repeat the song I made in my car! & we was LAUGHING the whole live like a phone convo…..we talked about literally everything & it was allll laughs,” she said.

In other tweets, she also said that the diss was a freestyle from 2017 which she didn’t remember.

Despite the criticisms, Nicki Minaj tweeted her support for JT and promised to continue to support her.

“Man f*** these DUDS, babe. Everyone on the live KNOWS how DOPE it was from beginning2end. We were havin fun, bein silly. It’s a lil freestyle she was actually MAKING UP OFF THE TOP OF HER HEAD IN HER CAR,” she said.

“Since yall keep tryin to pull her down, ima go MAD hard for her. WATCH,” Minaj added.

Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj had said that she won’t work with the City Girls because of their previous diss track.

Back in February, Minaj said in a Morning Hustle interview that Minaj had said that although the women were talented, she won’t work with them because of their past comments.

“…a few years ago, I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at the time about them… I was thinking about jumping on one of their records that were out,” Minaj said as she referenced a Breakfast Interview where the two artists said they were team Cardi (in the middle of a beef with Nicki Minaj).

“I’m not gonna out to dinner anymore because now I know I like you but you don’t really like me so you know that’s just a human way to feel if you hear somebody was saying things about you not just one thing but repeated things, repeated tweets for years,” Minaj added.