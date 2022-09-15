Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child Onyx Ice Cole Cannon With Lanisha Cole

Nick Cannon announced that he is now a father of 9.

The actor/rapper shared a photo of his baby girl on his Instagram page along with his new baby mother, Miss Lanisha Cole. Nick Cannon also shared the name they’ve chosen for his new baby, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The surprising news also revealed the identity of the mother of his child, which up until today was a mystery despite past speculations he was dating the photographer.

“Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!” Cannon said in a sweet message on Instagram honoring his son and baby mother. “God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue.”

Nicki Minaj was present for the birth of baby Onyx and confirmed that mother and daughter are doing okay. Earlier this year, the talk show host confirmed on Angela Yee’s podcast that he has multiple babies on the way and could welcome several this year alone after going wild over the Christmas holiday period and into this year.

“I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says,” Cannon continues in his statement.

Lanisha Cole

“I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be,” he added. “Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

Nick Cannon made a point to let his critics know that he is not interested and won’t respond to any negative comment. In the meantime, he asks anyone who is genuinely concerned about his health and well-being to for him and his family.

Lanisha Cole also shared a photo of her baby girl on IG, as well as shared the same pic that Cannon posted.

Nick Cannon now has nine children including 11-year-old twins with Mariah Carey, Monroe and Moroccan. His baby mother Abby De La Rosa, who also has twins for the actor, is currently pregnant with their third child together.