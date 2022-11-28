Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil plays at World Cup Loop Jamaica

Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil plays at World Cup
Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil plays at World Cup

Brazil’s Neymar, bottom, is treated by members of his team during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Serbia, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle Monday as the Brazil squad played Switzerland at the World Cup.

The Brazil striker was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for the team’s second match in Qatar. Danilo, who also missed the game because of an ankle injury, accompanied the rest of the squad to the stadium.

Brazil coach Tite used midfielder Fred as Neymar’s replacement against Switzerland, while ?der Milit?o came in for Danilo in the right-back position.

Neymar damaged ankle ligaments in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. He said he will play again at the World Cup but team doctors have not yet given a timetable for his recovery.

The right ankle also kept Neymar from playing in the 2019 Copa Am?rica in Brazil. Five years earlier, he was taken out of the World Cup in Brazil after hurting his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia.

Neymar, trying to win his first major title with Brazil, is making his third World Cup appearance. He is two goals shy of Pel?’s all-time record of 77 with the national team.

Brazil’s last group match is against Cameroon on Friday.

NewsAmericasNow.com