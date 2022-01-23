New Zealand PM cancels wedding plans due to Omicron surge

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday revealed she has canceled her wedding as the country continues to curb a new wave of Omicron cases.

Speaking at a regular Covid-19 news conference, Ardern said health authorities have reported nine Omicron cases in Motueka in a single-family household. The family traveled to Auckland to attend a wedding, a funeral, an amusement park, and a tourist attraction last weekend, prompting the country to move to the highest “red light” setting.

Ardern told reporters, “My wedding won’t be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic.”

When asked how she felt about her decision to cancel the wedding that was due to be held this summer, Ardern replied, “Such is life.”

Last month, New Zealand said it was pushing back its phased border reopening until the end of February over concerns about the Omicron variant.

