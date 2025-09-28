When Harlem dressed in olive green and shouted: We want Castro!  Why the attack on the Venezuelan people?  New Chinese-Cuban institute to develop innovative drugs  The devil raises them, and Zionism unites them  We take with us the example of resilience, courage, and bravery of the Cuban people  A criminal story that never ends 
World News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he won’t seek re-election 

28 September 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is dropping his re-election bid, leaving the race likely between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” Adams said in a post on X on Sunday.

According to public opinion polls, Adams had been running far behind Mamdani and Cuomo, who is running as an independent. They indicate Mamdani has a sizeable lead before the November 4 election in the most populous city in the United States.

Adams had been struggling to raise money.

 

Support us

Related News

17 September 2025

‘Ball still in Iran’s court,’ European powers say after nuclear issues call 

21 September 2025

US House members make rare China visit amid trade, TikTok tensions 

18 September 2025

US judge orders deportation of activist Mahmoud Khalil to Syria or Algeria 

21 September 2025

US says $100,000 fee for H-1B visas will not apply to existing holders 