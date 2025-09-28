World News
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he won’t seek re-election
28 September 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is dropping his re-election bid, leaving the race likely between Democrat Zohran Mamdani and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” Adams said in a post on X on Sunday.
According to public opinion polls, Adams had been running far behind Mamdani and Cuomo, who is running as an independent. They indicate Mamdani has a sizeable lead before the November 4 election in the most populous city in the United States.
Adams had been struggling to raise money.
Related News
17 September 2025
‘Ball still in Iran’s court,’ European powers say after nuclear issues call
21 September 2025
US House members make rare China visit amid trade, TikTok tensions
18 September 2025
US judge orders deportation of activist Mahmoud Khalil to Syria or Algeria
21 September 2025