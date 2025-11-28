Neither Cayo Granma nor Santiago de Cuba are alone 

Díaz-Canel wished the students success in their studies and promised them to return to check the progress of the recovery. Photo: Estudios Revolución

Three nautical miles inland from Santiago de Cuba Bay lies Cayo Granma, a fishing village of just over 800 inhabitants with a strong sense of belonging to this "spark of land in the sea," a mere two square kilometers in size. President of the National Defense Council, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, arrived there this Thursday, along with deputy prime ministers, ministers, deputy ministers, and directors of sectors that are currently charting the course for recovery in the province of Santiago de Cuba, the area through which Hurricane Melissa made landfall and which suffered the most damage. Deeply connected to the nation's history, culture, and identity, this islet is a symbol of the city of Santiago, but the winds of Hurricane Melissa ravaged its homes, many built of wood and tile, nestled against the sea.

Like Cayo Granma, other coastal communities in Santiago—La Socapa, Caracoles, Júcaro, Ciudad Mar, Punta Gorda, Barrio Técnico, and Aguadores—also suffered the onslaught of Hurricane Melissa, which some described as just as, or even more, destructive than Hurricane Sandy 13 years ago, as residents told the Head of State during his visit to the pharmacy, the school, and the bakery, all damaged, as he walked through the narrow streets.

Local authorities confirmed that the entire population was evacuated; only a few residents remained to look after the island. There were no casualties or injuries, a fact that fills the locals with pride, and which they shared with the president, who was visiting the small islet for the first time. This also marked the first time a president had ever visited the island, according to the residents of Cayo Granma.

The Juan Gualberto Gómez primary school, the only one in the area, lost its entire roof to the fury of the winds. However, less than a month after that early morning of October 29th that changed everything, the classrooms have reopened to their 61 students, now with a new roof. The Cuban president also climbed up a steep little street with long steps to reach the school.

He spoke with the students, the teachers, the dedicated workers on the campus, and learned that no school supplies were lost in the midst of the rains and winds, and that the institution's teaching coverage is complete. He also inquired about the schedules, the subjects, the children's lunches and snacks, the teaching of computers and the practice of sports. He proposed putting a court in the school yard to play basketball, but the children in chorus asked for one for soccer. Between laughs, he indicated there that he would fulfill that dream.

He told the young people it was "a delight to be here," spoke of the hopeful, victorious atmosphere, and the gratitude he had felt among the island's residents for the swift response to the recovery efforts. He wished them success in their studies and promised to return to check on the progress of the recovery.

In Cayo Granma, the damage assessment is complete: of its 256 homes, 170 were affected; 15 were completely destroyed and 20 partially; 31 roofs were completely lost and 84 were partially damaged. In addition, 170 mattresses were damaged, 150 of which have already been distributed. They have also received approximately 1,000 roofing tiles and food kits from the Cuban government, the World Food Programme, and countries like Venezuela, as well as donations from micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), state institutions, and the Cuban people.

Speaking with the residents in the street, the President assured them that resources would continue to arrive to rebuild Cayo Granma. "Together we will recover, there's no need to be afraid!" he told them. From the crowd someone shouted, "You have to come back!" and he thanked them for the welcome. "You deserve it," they replied.

Then, at a meeting of the Provincial Defense Council, as these tours of the last five weeks through the eastern provinces always end, the Head of State checked where the recovery is going almost a month after the impact, and considered that the remaining days of this week and the next will be decisive in putting Santiago at the level of the neighboring provinces.

He indicated putting all the country's forces in Santiago for the final push to tasks such as electrical recovery (today at 84%); damage certification (of a preliminary report of 141,000 homes, 48,768 have been validated); sanitation and others that mark the path back to normality in the cradle of the Revolution, which deserves and has the support of all of Cuba.