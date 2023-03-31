NBC’s Special Report – Friday March 31st 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force is taking steps to position itself to be more to be relevant to the needs of the community and the youth in the 21st century.

The organization has expanded its operations with the establishment of a Search and Rescue/Medical Unit (SARMU).

We hear more, in today’s Special Report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/CADET-FORCE-UNIT-REPORT.mp3

