NBA YoungBoy Responds To Soulja Boy Calling Him Out For Painted Nails

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is being dragged by fans for wearing black nail polish after Soulja Boy called him and other rappers out.

A week ago, the rapper shared a video showing off his new Grim Reaper chain, which included a coffin in black laid with gold and diamonds. Fans and critics alike were curious about the rapper’s fingernails which appeared to be covered in black nail polish.

Fans also thought that Soulja Boy appeared to “sneak diss” NBA YoungBoy on the weekend while on Instagram Live when he referenced him wearing nail polish.

“I’m not your favorite rapper. I don’t put fingernail polish on my nail… why don’t you go on your favorite rapper’s live and ask him why he got fingernail polish on,” the rapper said after a fan asked why he was wearing ChapStick on his lips.

YoungBoy, however, popped up on Instagram Live, where he responded to fans about his black nails after many called him “zesty.”

“It’s all good, you know I’m a big troll, as long as I ain’t no b*tch troll,” the rapper began. “I know somebody who wish they could paint they nails right now…So mama, how do you think I should go about this because you hurt my feelings, I ain’t never do none of y’all anything,” the rapper said while laughing.

After being on Live for about four minutes, NBA YoungBoy quickly ended the live after realizing that several thousand people had joined it.

“Oh no, I got too many people watching me, bye,” the rapper said.

In another video, the rapper also appeared to troll his critics further.

“Aye, stop the violence. aye look at me, I could promise you it’s a bigger side of life,” YoungBoy says in what is a staged video with him and his fiancee Jaylyn Mychelle who cues him to speak.

“Stop the violence, you could be a rich n***a you hear me, I could promise you. you could…I aint gon talk about what’s in my bank account but stop the violence,” the rapper says while standing on a balcony.