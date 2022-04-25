NBA YoungBoy Remix Skillibeng’s Dancehall Banger “Whapa Whap”

NBA YoungBoy reportedly dropped a remix for Skillibeng’s banger “Whap Whap.”

Skillibeng is once again proving that his influence on the music scene transcends dancehall as one of the hottest rappers on the hip hop scene, NBA YoungBoy, has decided to drop a remix of his viral track, “Whap Whap.” The Baton Rouge rapper joins Nicki Minaj in remixing Skillibeng’s music. Last year Nicki dropped a fire remix for “Crocodile Teeth,” giving the song a huge buzz overseas.

“Whap Whap,” which was released a month ago, is a gritty single and might not be everyone’s cup of tea due to its lyrical content. The song’s title refers to the sound that high-powered weapons make when being fired. At the time of its release, the song got mixed reviews as some dancehall fans were adamant that the last thing Jamaica needed now with its high level of violence was another gun song.

Others said that the lyrics were not only simplistic in nature, but the song overall was not Skilli’s best work in terms of his general output. Skillibeng, however, was steadfast in what he produced, taking the song on tour to the United Kingdom and performing it in front of packed audiences as fans who were on their A-game, having learned the song word for word and were singing along as he performed it.

It turns out that NBA YoungBoy was also listening keenly and is certainly feeling Skillibeng’s delivery. YB shows that what is trash for some is a treasure to another as he took the track and put his stamp on it, and went as far as to upload it to his YouTube page before deciding to delete it, perhaps due to potential copyright issues. However, he was not faster than fans whose eagle eye caught it and quickly downloaded it before it was deleted.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who is one of the hottest young rappers in the game currently and who has made his mark on YouTube, produced a version that is about a minute longer than the original while rapping in his American accent. The “I Ain’t Scared” rapper utilizes a famous Jamaican curse word in the song, and when it came to the “Whap Whap” chorus, he was all over it, blending in seamlessly at the song’s punch line.

Born Kentrell Gaulden, NBA Youngboy is a 22-year-old rapper who burst onto the scene around 2017 with several hits. The Louisiana native released “Outside Today” in 2018, which climbed the Billboard hot 100 charts and later became the lead track on his debut studio album “Until Death Call My Name,” which he released later that year and debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

