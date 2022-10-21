NBA YoungBoy Release ‘Ma I Got A Family’ Album Feat. Nicki Minaj & Yeat

NBA YoungBoy released his new album, Ma’ I Got A Family, released the day after his 23rd birthday on October 20.

The new project features Nicki Minaj and Yeat. On Thursday, he released the tracklist accompanied by a photo of himself resting his head on the shoulders of his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle, with whom he shares two children. In the photo she is holding their newborn baby boy.

According to NBA YoungBoy, the project is a “Gangsta Grillz Special Edition.” On Instagram, Nicki Minaj also wished the Baton Rouge rapper happy birthday as she also announced her feature. “Happy Birthday [YoungBoy Never Broke Again]. NBA BETTER NBA YOUNGBOY BETTER!!!! New Album tonight,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The tracklist comprised the songs “Pop Out”, “Rain”, “Sedated”, “Get Right”, “Right Now”, “Ben Lomond Mountain”, “Kentrell Talk”, “Sport Mode”, “Pay Me”, “All The Problems”, “Chose”, “Rose Gold”, “I Admit” Ft., Nicki Minaj, “Change On Me”, “King of the Jungle”, “I Don’t Text Back” ft Yeat, “Act A Fool”, and “Kick It.”

Ma’ I Got A Family is the second project to be released by the Baton Rouge rapper in October and the sixth project for him in 2022. Earlier this month, he released 3800 Degrees, which featured 13 tracks featuring Mouse, Shy Glizzy, and E-40.

YoungBoy’s music releases are just a part of the successful year he has had, as it was shared months ago that he reportedly re-signed a deal with his label Atlantic Records for a whopping $60 million. The rapper was also successful in beating the California felony gun charges case back in July.

YB also got engaged to his girlfriend Mychelle, and the couple welcomed a baby boy in September.

As for music, YoungBoy continues to beat his own record as he is now the second-highest streamed artist in the United States behind Drake, with more than 6 billion streams in 2022 so far. He has also racked up another special accolade with 24 of his songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a feat only achieved by Jay-Z.

Despite his accolades, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has not publicly spoken about his achievements but has kept them in his music.