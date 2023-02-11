National School Nutrition Policy rolls out next week Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Barbados School Nutrition Policy, created and approved by Cabinet in May 2022, will be rolled out next Wednesday, February 15.

With much concern having been expressed about the exponential rise of obesity among school-aged children, the policy has been developed as a guide for school administrators, teachers, canteen concessionaires and vendors to plan healthy meals and snacks for students.

Its overall goal, however, is to create healthy school environments that enhance student learning and are conducive to the development of healthy lifelong eating and activity behaviours through a multi-sectoral and integrated approach.

Local research reveals that 32 per cent of adolescents are overweight while 14 per cent are obese. This research also confirms that the situation in Barbados is as a result of changing dietary habits and sedentary behaviours. It notes that these practices, once adopted in the adolescent years, will continue into adulthood, predisposing persons to non-communicable diseases.

Additionally, it is to be noted that based on statistics from the 2020 Global Nutrition Report, Barbados experienced undernutrition among its under-five population. Hence, encouraging positive lifestyle behaviours is an urgent priority for Government.

The Barbados School Nutrition Policy is expected to be introduced to all schools this academic year 2022-2023, and in a phased approach.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other stakeholders, will host the launch and a press conference at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, The Pine, St. Michael, at 10 am.

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Kay McConney, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Sonia Browne, are expected to address the launch ceremony. Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr Kenneth George, will be in attendance.

Other representatives attending the launch will be from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, the Pan American Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados, the Healthy Caribbean Coalition, the Barbados Olympic Association, the National Sports Council, and the Physical Education Teachers’ Association of Barbados. Parent and student representatives are also expected to attend.

NewsAmericasNow.com