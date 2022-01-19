Músicos estadounidenses y cubanos tocan juntos en el Jazz Plaza

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Músicos estadounidenses y cubanos tocan juntos en el Jazz Plaza
The content originally appeared on: OnCuba News
En la Sala Avellaneda del Teatro Nacional se produjo hoy el concierto del saxofonista estadounidense Donald Harrison junto a la Joven Jazz Band, dirigida por el maestro Joaquín Betancourt, Premio Nacional de Música 2019. La crítica especializada considera a Harrison uno de los jazzistas contemporáneos más influyentes. Durante su carrera ha compartido escenarios y trabajos […]